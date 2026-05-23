Cong accuses Centre of burdening public with post-poll fuel price hike, questions rising import dependence

The Congress on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of burdening ordinary citizens through a fresh increase in fuel prices after elections, alleging that consumers had been denied the benefits of lower global crude oil prices for much of the past decade while taxes and retail rates remained elevated.

Addressing a press conference, Congress research department chairman M.V. Rajeev Gowda questioned the Centre's handling of fuel pricing, energy security, strategic reserves and India's growing dependence on imported crude oil and natural gas. He was accompanied by Congress leader Dolly Sharma.

“There is a race going on between fuel and the rupee as to which will hit the century first,” Gowda said, referring to petrol prices approaching Rs 100 per litre and the rupee nearing the 100-mark against the US dollar.

Congress questions fuel pricing policy

The opposition party alleged that when global crude oil prices declined sharply after 2014, the Centre chose to retain high excise duties and did not pass on the full benefits of lower international prices to consumers.

Congress leaders claimed that at the peak of fuel price increases in October 2021, taxes accounted for about 54 per cent of petrol prices and 49 per cent of diesel prices in Delhi. They further argued that even after India began importing discounted Russian crude following the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, consumers did not receive proportionate relief.

The party also referred to the windfall tax imposed in July 2022, claiming that the government collected around Rs 25,000 crore from such levies in 2022-23 while private refiners continued to benefit from export margins.

Gowda maintained that oil marketing companies subsequently reported substantial profits even as inflation remained elevated and household budgets remained under pressure.

Warns of inflationary impact

The Congress alleged that recent fuel price revisions would have wider economic consequences beyond transport costs.

According to the party, petrol prices in Delhi rose by Rs 4.74 per litre between 14 May and 23 May, with diesel prices registering a similar increase during the period.