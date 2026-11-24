"This is, of course, now being downplayed since the Modi Govt is in calibrated capitulation mode vis-a-vis China," he added.

There was no immediate response from the government or the BJP to the Congress allegations or the claims made in the media report.

On Monday, Ramesh had also shared a media report claiming that Chinese Earth-observation satellites carried out around 37 unusual manoeuvres to focus on the Pahalgam area in the days leading up to the terrorist attack on 22 April last year.

"Wonder what the Director of the VIF Gen. Anil Chauhan (retd) has to say about this. On August 25, 2026, he had minimised the role of China in Pakistan's military strategy and tactics specifically during Operation Sindoor which contradicted what Lt. Gen Rahul Singh, Deputy Chief Army Staff had revealed on July 4, 2025," Ramesh had said.