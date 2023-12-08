Crimes against Dalits increased by 46.11% since 2013, tribals by 48.15%: Kharge
Slamming Modi govt, Mallikarjun Kharge noted: "The latest NCRB report is not merely statistics, it is the BJP's record of making the life of SC-ST community unsafe"
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, 8 December, targeted the Modi government over the rising crimes against Dalit and tribal people in the country, and alleged it is part of the BJP's agenda of dividing society.
"The latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is not merely statistics, it is the BJP's record of making the life of SC-ST community unsafe," he charged in a post in Hindi on X.
"Injustice, atrocities and repression are part of the conspiratorial agenda of the BJP of dividing the society in the last decade," he alleged.
The continuous oppression of Dalit and tribal people exposes the hypocrisy of the BJP-RSS, the Congress chief charged.
Kharge also shared a post that claimed that there has been a 46.11 percent increase in crimes against Dalits since 2013 and 48.15 per cent against tribals.
It is worth noting here that recently released NCRB data indicates an alarming rise in crimes and atrocities against individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).
In 2022, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana witnessed an increase in reported cases targeting SC-ST communities, said NCRB.
Notably, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have consistently ranked among the top five states with the highest occurrences of crimes and atrocities against SC and ST communities in recent years, as highlighted in the report.
Additionally, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab are among the states experiencing elevated levels of such offenses, according to the findings of the NCRB.
