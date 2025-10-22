Cong flags 159 pc fall in net FDI, urges Modi to take his own advice

The Congress on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a significant fall in net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, urging him to heed his own advice from 12 years ago to prioritise the economy.

Congress media head Pawan Khera highlighted Modi's 2013 tweet urging then Union finance minister P. Chidambaram to "devote more time to economy than to politics," pointing out recent data that show net FDI into India fell by 159 per cent in August, with more money leaving the country than entering.

Khera posted on X, "Some figures from today: Net FDI into India fell by 159 per cent in August, with more money leaving the country than entering it. Growth in India’s eight core sectors has slumped to a three-month low of just 3%. India’s tech hiring outlook for the second half of FY26 seems 'not so promising'. A gentle reminder to Modi ji to follow the advice he himself gave 12 years ago!"