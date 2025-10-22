Cong flags 159 pc fall in net FDI, urges Modi to take his own advice
Net FDI turned negative in August, signalling economic challenges amid slowing core sector growth and cautious tech hiring outlook
The Congress on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a significant fall in net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, urging him to heed his own advice from 12 years ago to prioritise the economy.
Congress media head Pawan Khera highlighted Modi's 2013 tweet urging then Union finance minister P. Chidambaram to "devote more time to economy than to politics," pointing out recent data that show net FDI into India fell by 159 per cent in August, with more money leaving the country than entering.
Khera posted on X, "Some figures from today: Net FDI into India fell by 159 per cent in August, with more money leaving the country than entering it. Growth in India’s eight core sectors has slumped to a three-month low of just 3%. India’s tech hiring outlook for the second half of FY26 seems 'not so promising'. A gentle reminder to Modi ji to follow the advice he himself gave 12 years ago!"
Supporting media reports show that India’s net FDI turned negative in August for the first time this fiscal year, with an outflow of USD 0.62 billion after an inflow of USD 5.04 billion in July, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s October bulletin.
Gross FDI inflows slumped to USD 6.05 billion in August from USD 11.11 billion in July, while foreign companies repatriated USD 4.93 billion compared to USD 3.8 billion in the previous month. The sectors attracting most FDI include manufacturing, computer services, business services, and electricity generation and distribution.
This decline has sparked concerns over India's investment attractiveness and economic growth prospects, with Congress urging the Prime Minister to refocus on economic reforms and revival to restore investor confidence consistent with his earlier economic priorities.
With PTI inputs
