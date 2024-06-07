Cong-SP alliance in UP natural, will continue in Assembly polls: Ajay Rai

The Congress-Samajwadi Party (SP) coalition is a "natural alliance" and it would continue in the next Assembly polls as well to "uproot" the BJP from power in Uttar Pradesh, state Congress chief Ajay Rai said on Friday.

The two parties fought the Lok Sabha polls together and performed well in Uttar Pradesh, with the SP emerging as the largest party in the state with 37 Lok Sabha seats. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi won from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, apart from Kerala's Wayanad.

"Our alliance with the Samajwadi Party is natural and this will also continue in the next Assembly elections in UP," Rai told PTI. The PCC chief also said he will be going to Delhi on Saturday and "make a strong request that Rahulji retains the Rae Bareli seat in Parliament".

Rai, who lost the Lok Sabha election to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from Varanasi, said the victory margin for the BJP stalwart has come down substantially and "this is a moral loss for him". Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 1,52,513 votes this time, while he had won the 2019 polls by a margin of nearly 4.80 lakh votes.