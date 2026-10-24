Cong urges Amit Shah to order arrests over attack on Christian families in Bengal
KC Venugopal alleges three Christian families were assaulted and forced to participate in Hindu rituals in Paschim Medinipur
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Saturday urged Union home minister Amit Shah to order the immediate arrest of those accused of assaulting three Christian families and allegedly forcing them to renounce their faith in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district.
In a letter to Shah, Venugopal described the alleged incident in Patlapur village, under Chandrakona police station, as “deeply disturbing” and called for stringent action against the accused.
The Congress general secretary alleged that the three families were assaulted, humiliated and coerced to renounce Christianity over three days, from 18 to 20 October, during Durga Puja festivities.
According to Venugopal, the families were threatened and assaulted after refusing to give up their faith. He alleged that one woman was struck on the head and lost consciousness, while a 15-year-old girl was allegedly strangled and threatened with abduction and rape.
The families were also allegedly taken to a Durga Puja pandal in neighbouring Dingal village on 19 October and forced to offer anjali and undergo a purported “purification” ritual in front of onlookers, he said.
“They were threatened that they would be burnt alive if they approached the police,” Venugopal wrote.
He alleged that a complaint lodged on the first day did not prompt effective police action and that an FIR naming 13 people was registered on 20 October after an advocate intervened on behalf of the families.
Venugopal urged Shah to ensure the immediate arrest of all those accused and invoke the strongest applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The alleged offences listed in his letter include attempt to murder, criminal trespass, assault with intent to disrobe, criminal intimidation, outraging the modesty of women and theft.
Police probe underway
Earlier this week, a senior police officer told PTI that nine members of the three families had complained of being threatened and assaulted on 18 and 19 October and forced to participate in religious rituals against their wishes.
Police registered a case based on their complaints and deployed personnel in the area to prevent any untoward incident. The situation was under control, the officer said, adding that investigators were examining all possible angles, including the possibility of a local dispute or an old family feud.
Police have not disclosed the identities of the accused, citing the ongoing investigation.
In his letter, Venugopal also cited civil society documentation to claim that at least 60 incidents targeting Christians had been recorded across 13 districts of West Bengal between 13 May and 20 September this year. He called for action against organisations and individuals allegedly inciting hatred or coercing people over matters of faith.
Invoking Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practise and propagate religion, Venugopal said the freedom to follow one’s faith was central to India’s constitutional values.
He also criticised the alleged coercion during Durga Puja, saying the festival had traditionally welcomed people of different faiths in Bengal.
“Those who did this represent neither the Hindu faith nor the culture of Bengal; they bring shame to both,” he wrote.