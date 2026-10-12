Cong workers protest in Kolkata, reassert demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s ouster

Congress workers on Monday staged protests in Kolkata demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of “vote chori” during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Hundreds of men and women participated in a rally stretching around 1 km from Lalit Great Eastern Hotel to Lok Bhavan in the central business district, raising slogans demanding Kumar’s removal.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers, and barricades were erected outside the governor’s residence, where the protesters concluded their march.

Congress workers also staged a sit-in outside Bidhan Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC), over the same issue. The demonstrations affected vehicular movement along the busy CIT Road.