Congress, AAP, JMM win key byelections in three states

In a strong electoral showing across three states, the Congress, AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) and JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) recorded emphatic byelection victories on Friday, delivering political momentum to the Opposition at a time of heightened political churn.

The Congress scored a high-profile win in Rajasthan’s Anta Assembly segment, where its candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya defeated BJP nominee Morpal Suman by 15,612 votes, securing 69,571 votes in total. Bhaya maintained a consistent lead throughout the count.

The seat, part of the politically sensitive Hadoti belt, fell vacant after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena’s disqualification. Bhaya called the victory a sign of “changed public mood”, while state Congress leaders described it as a “two-year report card” on chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s BJP government.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the result reflected growing anti-incumbency and voters’ endorsement of Congress’ welfare schemes. Despite extensive campaigning by top BJP leaders, including Sharma and Vasundhara Raje, the party failed to retain the seat.

AAP retains Tarn Taran in Punjab with comfortable lead

In Punjab, the ruling AAP held on to the Tarn Taran seat, where its candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu defeated Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by 12,091 votes.