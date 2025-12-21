Congress accuses BJP of winning Madhya Pradesh polls with ‘false guarantees’

The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) of coming to power in Madhya Pradesh on the basis of “false guarantees”, following state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s remarks on financial pressure faced by states in meeting election promises.

Speaking at a regional meeting of urban development ministers organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in Bhopal on Saturday, Vijayvargiya said states were facing difficulties in fulfilling expectations raised during elections and were increasingly dependent on the Centre.

“Economic pressure on states has increased due to promises and commitments made during elections. In such a situation, the schemes can be carried forward with the Central government’s help,” he said, adding that the situation was not unique to Madhya Pradesh but prevailed across states.

Reacting to the comments, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the minister had effectively admitted that the BJP government was unable to implement several assurances made to voters under the banner of “Modi’s guarantee”.