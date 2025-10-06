Congress accuses ECI of bias after Bihar poll schedule announcement

The Congress on Monday alleged that the ECI (Election Commission of India) was operating in alignment with the BJP, following the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election schedule. The party also criticised the poll body for not responding to questions raised by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that Bihar will go to polls in two phases — on 6 and 11 November — with counting scheduled for 14 November.

Reacting to the announcement, Pawan Khera, head of the Congress’ media and publicity department, accused the ECI of lack of transparency. “We don’t get answers to our questions. The Election Commission is being questioned daily. They created a political narrative about illegal migrants — where are they? No response,” Khera told reporters.

He added that the concerns raised by the Opposition INDIA bloc and Rahul Gandhi had been ignored.