Congress accuses ECI of bias after Bihar poll schedule announcement
Party leader Pawan Khera says the ECI has not answered any of the party's questions
The Congress on Monday alleged that the ECI (Election Commission of India) was operating in alignment with the BJP, following the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election schedule. The party also criticised the poll body for not responding to questions raised by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that Bihar will go to polls in two phases — on 6 and 11 November — with counting scheduled for 14 November.
Reacting to the announcement, Pawan Khera, head of the Congress’ media and publicity department, accused the ECI of lack of transparency. “We don’t get answers to our questions. The Election Commission is being questioned daily. They created a political narrative about illegal migrants — where are they? No response,” Khera told reporters.
He added that the concerns raised by the Opposition INDIA bloc and Rahul Gandhi had been ignored.
Khera further alleged that the timing of the announcement benefits the ruling NDA alliance. “The announcement conveniently gives the ruling side time to distribute money to the public. If this is not a gathbandhan (alliance) between the BJP and the EC, then what is?” he said.
Accusing the BJP-led government of “vote theft”, Khera added that the issue extended beyond elections to larger questions of governance. “It’s not just about vote chori. For the last 20 years, they’ve looted pensions, rations, and jobs,” he said.
According to the ECI’s schedule, 121 Assembly segments will vote in the first phase, and 122 in the second.
Last date for filing nominations (phase 1): 17 October
Scrutiny of nominations: 18 October
Last date for withdrawal: 20 October
For the second phase:
Last date for nominations: 20 October
Scrutiny: 21 October
Withdrawal deadline: 23 October
The current 243-member Bihar Assembly — which includes two Scheduled Tribe and 38 Scheduled Caste reserved seats — will complete its term on 22 November.
With inputs from PTI
