Congress accuses Maharashtra govt of Rs 10,000 crore highway scam

The Congress party has accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of orchestrating a Rs 10,000 crore scam related to highway projects.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, while speaking to IANS, claimed that the government awarded infrastructure projects to select companies in exchange for electoral donations, resulting in a significant loss to taxpayers.

Khera alleged that the per-km cost of construction was significantly inflated compared to similar projects in other states and those managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

"In Maharashtra, this cost was doubled, draining Rs 10,000 crore from the taxpayers' pockets," he told IANS.

He further criticised the manipulation of tender processes, stating that the Mahayuti government bypassed legal frameworks. "Tender guidelines, such as limiting companies to two projects each, were blatantly violated. Two companies were awarded four projects each in Pune," Khera added.