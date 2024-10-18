Mahayuti government favoured certain companies in infra tender: Congress

The Congress on Friday, 18 October, alleged that the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra privileged certain companies in infra tenders in return for campaign finance donations, costing the taxpayer at least Rs 10,903 crore.

The opposition party asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be made answerable on this.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Mahayuti Sarkar in Maharashtra privileged certain companies in infra tenders in return for campaign finance donations, costing the taxpayer at least Rs 10,903 crore.

He said this was akin to "pre-paid chanda, post-paid dhandha".

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The entire nation is aware that BJP brought the Electoral Bonds Scheme to tunnel funds. We have time and again highlighted how certain firms who donated to the BJP through the illegal and unconstitutional Electoral Bonds Scheme were given huge projects in lieu of buying electoral bonds. Perhaps, the biggest state which was duped by this 'chande ka dhanda', was Maharashtra."

All this was done by upending numerous established standard rules, he alleged at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

No wonder an FIR was filed against Sitharaman and other senior BJP leaders, he said.

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) opened the price bid for various highway projects in Maharashtra such as Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor (MMC), Pune Ring Road (PRR), etc., he said.

Khera said the MSRDC had a rule that one bidder would get up to two packages only, but this rule was changed by defining eight projects as tunnel projects with different qualification conditions.

This was done to award most of the packages to a few entities, he said.