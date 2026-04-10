Congress accuses Modi government of U-turn on women’s reservation law

The Congress on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of reversing its stance on the implementation of the women’s reservation law, alleging the move is intended to deflect attention from governance failures and foreign policy setbacks.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi owed an apology to women, arguing that the government had earlier refused to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam from the 2024 general elections.

According to Ramesh, when Parliament passed the legislation unanimously in 2023, the opposition had pushed for its immediate rollout. However, the government linked its implementation to the completion of the Census and a subsequent delimitation exercise, processes that have yet to be carried out.

He alleged that the government has now shifted its position, suggesting that it is willing to move ahead without waiting for those exercises. Ramesh claimed this change in approach was driven by political considerations, particularly with assembly elections approaching in key states.

“The government now wants people to ignore the Census and delimitation requirements, despite earlier insisting on them,” he said, adding that the revised narrative lacked consistency and planning.

The Congress leader further accused the prime minister of attempting to claim credit for the shift, calling it an effort to mask broader shortcomings in governance.

The remarks come a day after Modi emphasised the importance of advancing women’s political representation, describing the proposed amendments to the law as a reflection of the aspirations of millions of women. In a signed article, he urged lawmakers across party lines to support the initiative, stating that empowering women is central to India’s progress.