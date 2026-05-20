Congress accuses Modi govt of ‘4C capitulation’ to China

The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Modi government’s China policy, accusing it of following a “4C policy of continuing, calibrated capitulation to China” while also alleging that the Centre was using nationalism to silence criticism of the Great Nicobar infrastructure project.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the government and its “ecosystem” had started branding critics of the Great Nicobar project as being “soft on China”.

“The Modi government has now launched a propaganda campaign to portray all those concerned about the ecological havoc caused by the Great Nicobar Island Project as being ‘soft on China’. This is the height of hypocrisy,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He accused the Narendra Modi government of pursuing what he termed a “4C policy — Continuing, Calibrated Capitulation to China”.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh referred to Modi’s 19 June 2020 remarks following the Galwan Valley clash and alleged that the Prime Minister had given China an “inexplicable clean chit” despite the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh.