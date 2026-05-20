Congress accuses Modi govt of ‘4C capitulation’ to China
Centre is using nationalism to silence criticism of Great Nicobar infrastructure project, alleges Jairam Ramesh
The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Modi government’s China policy, accusing it of following a “4C policy of continuing, calibrated capitulation to China” while also alleging that the Centre was using nationalism to silence criticism of the Great Nicobar infrastructure project.
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the government and its “ecosystem” had started branding critics of the Great Nicobar project as being “soft on China”.
“The Modi government has now launched a propaganda campaign to portray all those concerned about the ecological havoc caused by the Great Nicobar Island Project as being ‘soft on China’. This is the height of hypocrisy,” Ramesh said in a post on X.
He accused the Narendra Modi government of pursuing what he termed a “4C policy — Continuing, Calibrated Capitulation to China”.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh referred to Modi’s 19 June 2020 remarks following the Galwan Valley clash and alleged that the Prime Minister had given China an “inexplicable clean chit” despite the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh.
“It is the Modi government that has, in negotiations with China, given up traditional patrolling and herding rights in several locations in Ladakh,” he claimed.
The Congress leader also attacked the Centre over India’s trade imbalance with Beijing, alleging that the country recorded a trade deficit of nearly USD 115 billion with China in 2025-26, hurting domestic industries, particularly MSMEs.
Ramesh further alleged that the Prime Minister had remained silent despite claims made by senior Army officers regarding China’s alleged role in supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
“The incontrovertible fact is that India has to deal with the economic and strategic challenge from China on multiple fronts,” he said, adding, however, that the Great Nicobar project was “overwhelmingly a commercial enterprise” and not primarily linked to military infrastructure.
He claimed that suggestions to strengthen strategic facilities at INS Baaz and other locations under the Andaman and Nicobar Command had long been ignored, while the government was aggressively pushing the Great Nicobar project.
Ramesh also alleged that the mega infrastructure project could eventually become part of the “sprawling Modani business empire” — a term frequently used by the opposition to target the perceived proximity between the Modi government and industrialist Gautam Adani.
“Sadly, that will have disastrous ecological and humanitarian impacts,” the former environment minister said.
The Congress has repeatedly opposed the Great Nicobar project, warning of severe environmental consequences and displacement concerns. The Centre, however, has defended the ambitious infrastructure initiative, saying it is crucial for boosting India’s strategic and maritime capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.
With PTI inputs
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