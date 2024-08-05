Congress accuses Chouhan of lying in RS, to submit breach of privilege notice

The Congress on Monday accused Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of "lying" and "misleading" the Rajya Sabha while replying to a discussion on his ministry, and said it would make a case of breach of privilege against him.

Congress general-secretary Randeep Surjewala said the entire Opposition, under the leadership of Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, boycotted the agriculture minister's remarks in the Rajya Sabha and walked out as the Modi government's policies and actions are "anti-farmer".

Millions of farmers are suffering, and the Modi government is intent on "sacrificing" them, Surjewala said. "Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's lie was caught red-handed because Modi government gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court on 6 February 2015, saying that cost plus 50 per cent cannot be given to the farmers of the country because this will spoil the market," he said at a media briefing.

Chouhan admitted on the floor of the House that the government buys crops at MSP (minimum support price) only when the need arises, which means that the government accepted that it does not buy the farmer's crops at MSP because it does not consider it necessary, he said.

Crores of farmers demand a legal guarantee of MSP and the country’s agriculture minister keeps making empty promises in Parliament, Surjewala said. "This struggle for the rights of the farmers and labourers will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," he added.

Surjewala said a case of breach of privilege will also be raised against Chouhan on the charge of "misleading" the House and the country.