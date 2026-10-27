Congress alleges irregularities in Goa land project, seeks disclosure of PPP terms
Girish Chodankar questions Dona Paula land valuation and concession fee, promises to scrap convention centre project if Congress wins Goa in 2027
Congress leader Girish Chodankar alleged irregularities in a Dona Paula PPP project, questioning a Rs108-crore upfront concession fee for land he valued at around Rs 5,100 crore
He accused the BJP government of abandoning the Rajiv Gandhi IT Habitat’s employment objectives in favour of commercial development
Congress demanded disclosure of project records and pledged to scrap the convention centre project if elected in Goa in 2027
Congress leader Girish Chodankar has alleged financial and procedural irregularities in a public-private partnership project at Dona Paula, accusing Goa’s BJP government of diverting land intended for an information technology hub towards commercial development.
Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Chodankar questioned the terms under which approximately 3.46 lakh square metres of public land were being offered for development. He demanded that the government release the complete concession agreement, valuation reports, financial bids and planning approvals.
Chodankar put the land’s indicative value at around Rs 5,100 crore, citing an assumed market rate of Rs 1.50 lakh per square metre, and contrasted this with a disclosed upfront concession fee of Rs 108 crore.
He alleged that the difference raised concerns about the protection of public assets. However, the upfront fee alone does not establish the overall financial value of a concession, which would also depend on its duration, development obligations, revenue-sharing provisions and other contractual terms. These details were not fully set out in the material presented.
According to the Congress presentation, the proposal covers two parcels: Site A, measuring 2,61,203 square metres, and Site B, measuring 84,655 square metres.
Chodankar also claimed that development with a floor area ratio of 3.0 and extensive commercial use could generate a commercial development potential of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore. He sought clarification on the permissible construction area, land-use changes and approvals underpinning the proposal. The estimate was a projection presented by Congress, rather than an established project valuation.
Identifying Valor Estate Limited, formerly DB Realty, as the private developer associated with the concession, he called for independent scrutiny of the tendering and approval process.
He cited a request for proposal issued in November 2025, subsequent amendments, pre-bid clarifications dated 23 January 2026, a letter of award dated March 18 and a concession agreement dated 28 July.
Much of Chodankar’s criticism centred on the land’s earlier designation for the Rajiv Gandhi IT Habitat. He said approximately 2,85,296 square metres had been transferred in June 2000 for the project, which envisaged investment of Rs 400 crore and an initial employment target of around 10,000 jobs.
Sonia Gandhi laid its foundation stone on 23 February 2006, during the tenure of Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane and IT Minister Dayanand Narvekar. The project stalled in December 2007 following protests over land allotments and development concerns.
Chodankar accused the government of failing to revive that employment vision while educated Goans continued to seek work outside the state.
He questioned decisions taken under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the alleged role of Minister Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate in facilitating approvals. Referring to Monserrate’s earlier opposition to the IT Habitat, he sought an explanation for the subsequent push for commercial development.
Chodankar also cautioned officials that they remained accountable for permissions, land-use decisions and the processing of project files.
Demanding immediate cancellation of the PPP tender, he said Congress would scrap the convention centre project if it came to power in 2027.
The supplied statement did not include responses from the Goa government, Monserrate or Valor Estate to the allegations.