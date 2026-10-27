Congress alleges irregularities in Goa land project, seeks disclosure of PPP terms

Congress leader Girish Chodankar alleged irregularities in a Dona Paula PPP project, questioning a Rs108-crore upfront concession fee for land he valued at around Rs 5,100 crore

He accused the BJP government of abandoning the Rajiv Gandhi IT Habitat’s employment objectives in favour of commercial development

Congress demanded disclosure of project records and pledged to scrap the convention centre project if elected in Goa in 2027

Congress leader Girish Chodankar has alleged financial and procedural irregularities in a public-private partnership project at Dona Paula, accusing Goa’s BJP government of diverting land intended for an information technology hub towards commercial development.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Chodankar questioned the terms under which approximately 3.46 lakh square metres of public land were being offered for development. He demanded that the government release the complete concession agreement, valuation reports, financial bids and planning approvals.

Chodankar put the land’s indicative value at around Rs 5,100 crore, citing an assumed market rate of Rs 1.50 lakh per square metre, and contrasted this with a disclosed upfront concession fee of Rs 108 crore.

He alleged that the difference raised concerns about the protection of public assets. However, the upfront fee alone does not establish the overall financial value of a concession, which would also depend on its duration, development obligations, revenue-sharing provisions and other contractual terms. These details were not fully set out in the material presented.

According to the Congress presentation, the proposal covers two parcels: Site A, measuring 2,61,203 square metres, and Site B, measuring 84,655 square metres.

Chodankar also claimed that development with a floor area ratio of 3.0 and extensive commercial use could generate a commercial development potential of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore. He sought clarification on the permissible construction area, land-use changes and approvals underpinning the proposal. The estimate was a projection presented by Congress, rather than an established project valuation.