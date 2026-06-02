Congress alleges RSS-linked task forces undermining PESA, FRA implementation
Jairam Ramesh claims Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have set up bodies that dilute Gram Sabha powers; says Odisha may follow suit
The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have constituted task forces to "institutionalise" the role of the RSS in implementing the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996, and the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, and claimed that such bodies undermine the democratic framework envisaged under the two laws.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also claimed that Odisha could soon become the third state to constitute similar task forces.
In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the task forces dilute the statutory role of Gram Sabhas and alter the democratic structure established under the two legislations enacted by Parliament.
"The Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments have constituted Task Forces to institutionalise the RSS role in the implementation of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 and the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Odisha will soon be the third state to do so," he said.
According to Ramesh, the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, which he described as an RSS affiliate, is playing a central role in the implementation mechanism being adopted by the two states.
"These Task Forces subvert the basic democratic structure of implementation of these two laws passed by Parliament. The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS-affiliate, is the driving force behind this hijacking of statutory provisions, especially those relating to the role of the Gram Sabha," he alleged.
The Congress leader said both PESA and FRA emerged from long-standing people's movements aimed at protecting the rights of tribal communities and forest dwellers.
"Both PESA, 1996 and FRA, 2006 emerged out of people's movements. Their essential character in letter and spirit is being deliberately sabotaged by such Task Forces which have executive responsibilities as well," he alleged.
Ramesh further claimed that one consequence of the task force model would be easier exploitation of natural resources in forest areas.
"It is not a coincidence that one impact of the task forces will be felt in the exploitation of rich natural resources with little regard to ecological considerations in forest areas by mining companies, of whom the most prominent will be the Modani empire," he alleged.
There was no immediate response from the BJP, the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, or the organisations named by the Congress leader.
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