Congress alleges RSS-linked task forces undermining PESA, FRA implementation

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have constituted task forces to "institutionalise" the role of the RSS in implementing the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996, and the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, and claimed that such bodies undermine the democratic framework envisaged under the two laws.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also claimed that Odisha could soon become the third state to constitute similar task forces.

In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the task forces dilute the statutory role of Gram Sabhas and alter the democratic structure established under the two legislations enacted by Parliament.

"The Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments have constituted Task Forces to institutionalise the RSS role in the implementation of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 and the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Odisha will soon be the third state to do so," he said.

According to Ramesh, the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, which he described as an RSS affiliate, is playing a central role in the implementation mechanism being adopted by the two states.

"These Task Forces subvert the basic democratic structure of implementation of these two laws passed by Parliament. The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS-affiliate, is the driving force behind this hijacking of statutory provisions, especially those relating to the role of the Gram Sabha," he alleged.