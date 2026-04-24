Congress alleges ‘ulterior motives’ behind EC notice to Kharge over ‘terrorist’ remark

Calling the process “casual and routine”, Ramesh alleged that the EC acted “merely on the basis of the ruling party’s complainants’ versions” without application of mind and gave “a mere 24 hours” for a response despite Kharge being “in the middle of multiple campaigns”.

“It almost seems the CEC is executing the notice as a formality rather than as an act in discharge of natural justice,” he said, requesting time for a detailed legal response and a hearing by a senior Congress delegation.

Defending Kharge’s remarks, Ramesh said the Congress president had already clarified his statement. Quoting Kharge, he said: “He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist… What I mean… is that Modi always threatens… The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands… Therefore I said… he is terrorising people and political parties.”

Ramesh argued the clarification was in the public domain and accused the EC of relying on a “quote taken out of context” while “deliberately overlooking the clear and unequivocal explanation”.

“Unfortunately, it smacks of ulterior motives… We categorically state that there is no violation of the MCC or any other laws,” he said, also objecting to the “threatening language” in the notice.

The Congress leader further alleged “non-application of mind” and reiterated the demand for more time. “Anything else is an empty formality and wholly violative of the rules of natural justice,” he said.

Ramesh also cited what he called “specific and recent violations” by BJP leaders that, he claimed, escaped the EC’s attention.

He pointed to Prime Minister Modi’s address to the nation after the failure of the 131st Constitutional Amendment, alleging it violated the MCC. “It was… a political attack… where he accused the Congress of foeticide,” Ramesh said.

He also cited a statement by Union Home minister Amit Shah promising financial benefits in exchange for electoral support. “This is a prime example of quid pro quo; you give me your vote, and I will give you XYZ benefit… a clear promise of exchange… hit by Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” he said.

“These are clear violations of election law… If the examples cited above are not violative… then neither is the statement by Kharge,” he added, accusing the EC of ignoring past complaints against top BJP leaders.

The EC issued the notice to Kharge a day before polling in Tamil Nadu and ahead of the first phase of elections in West Bengal.

The controversy stems from Kharge’s remarks at a Chennai press conference, where he initially referred to Modi as a “terrorist” while criticising the AIADMK-BJP alliance. He later clarified that he meant the prime minister was “terrorising” political parties by allegedly misusing government machinery and central agencies.

“He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense)… He is misusing his power… to abuse and malign the opposition,” Kharge said.

With PTI inputs