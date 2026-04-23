‘Why silent?’ Kharge targets Modi over alleged disparaging remarks by Trump

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on 23 April criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what he described as the government’s silence on alleged disparaging remarks about India by former US President Donald Trump.

In a post on social media, Kharge claimed that Trump had made comments using “extremely disparaging” language about India and questioned why the Prime Minister had not responded.

“Modi ji remains absolutely mum on these ridiculous utterances,” Kharge said, while also referring to remarks by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, who he said had declined to comment further.

Questions on diplomatic response

Kharge asked why the issue was not being raised at the highest diplomatic levels, highlighting the contribution of Indians to the United States.

“Indians have played a vital role in America’s success. What is stopping us to raise this at the highest levels of the American government?” he said.

He further alleged that the government’s approach reflected reluctance to confront the issue publicly.