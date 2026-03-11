Congress dubs US ‘permitted India’ remark a capitulation certificate for PM

“White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the United States has PERMITTED India to accept Russian oil and calls Indians GOOD ACTORS. Read that again. PERMITTED. GOOD ACTORS,” the party wrote, asking why New Delhi had not objected to the language used.

The party accused the prime minister of remaining conspicuously silent in the face of what it described as a “blatant insult” to the nation’s dignity. “India’s sovereignty is not negotiable,” the Congress said, demanding answers from the government.

Leavitt, however, had framed the move as a pragmatic and short-term step designed to ease pressure on global oil markets. She explained that the Russian oil in question was already sailing across the seas and that allowing Indian refiners to process it would help maintain energy flows without delivering substantial financial gains to Moscow.

The United States had earlier announced a temporary 30-day waiver enabling Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil shipments already stranded at sea. The measure was introduced as the conflict in West Asia disrupted supply routes and raised fears over energy security.

Treasury Secretary Bessent said the step was intended to ensure oil continued flowing into global markets while minimising any financial advantage to Russia. He emphasised that the arrangement covered only existing shipments and was deliberately limited in scope.

At the same time, US officials reiterated that Washington expects India to increase purchases of American energy in the long run. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the temporary measure would help ease market pressures by drawing floating oil stocks into Indian refineries, thereby stabilising supply and cooling prices.

The remarks come against the backdrop of a complex geopolitical moment, as energy markets remain unsettled by tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and the broader conflict in West Asia. Within India, however, the debate has quickly taken on a political hue, with the opposition accusing the government of compromising national dignity while the Centre has yet to formally respond to the criticism.

With PTI inputs