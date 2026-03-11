Congress dubs US ‘permitted India’ remark a capitulation certificate for PM
Ramesh says the remarks suggest GoI first agreed to halt Russian oil imports and is now being “rewarded” with a 30-day purchase window
The political temperature rose on Wednesday after the Indian National Congress launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government, seizing upon remarks by the White House that it had “temporarily permitted” India to accept Russian oil shipments amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. The opposition party described the statement as nothing less than a “capitulation certificate” handed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The controversy followed comments by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said the United States had allowed India to accept Russian oil already at sea as a temporary measure to stabilise global energy markets strained by the conflict involving Iran. According to her, the decision was taken after consultations between President Donald Trump, treasury secretary Scott Bessent and the national security team.
Reacting swiftly, Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh delivered a pointed rebuke. “After the US treasury secretary, it is now the turn of President Trump’s press secretary to give Mr Modi a capitulation certificate,” he remarked, sharing a clip of Leavitt’s comments on social media.
Ramesh said the remarks suggested that the Modi government had first agreed to halt imports of Russian oil and was now being “rewarded” with permission to resume purchases for a limited 30-day period. The Congress, through its official handle, went further, questioning why the government had not protested what it termed a slight to India’s sovereignty.
“White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the United States has PERMITTED India to accept Russian oil and calls Indians GOOD ACTORS. Read that again. PERMITTED. GOOD ACTORS,” the party wrote, asking why New Delhi had not objected to the language used.
The party accused the prime minister of remaining conspicuously silent in the face of what it described as a “blatant insult” to the nation’s dignity. “India’s sovereignty is not negotiable,” the Congress said, demanding answers from the government.
Leavitt, however, had framed the move as a pragmatic and short-term step designed to ease pressure on global oil markets. She explained that the Russian oil in question was already sailing across the seas and that allowing Indian refiners to process it would help maintain energy flows without delivering substantial financial gains to Moscow.
The United States had earlier announced a temporary 30-day waiver enabling Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil shipments already stranded at sea. The measure was introduced as the conflict in West Asia disrupted supply routes and raised fears over energy security.
Treasury Secretary Bessent said the step was intended to ensure oil continued flowing into global markets while minimising any financial advantage to Russia. He emphasised that the arrangement covered only existing shipments and was deliberately limited in scope.
At the same time, US officials reiterated that Washington expects India to increase purchases of American energy in the long run. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the temporary measure would help ease market pressures by drawing floating oil stocks into Indian refineries, thereby stabilising supply and cooling prices.
The remarks come against the backdrop of a complex geopolitical moment, as energy markets remain unsettled by tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and the broader conflict in West Asia. Within India, however, the debate has quickly taken on a political hue, with the opposition accusing the government of compromising national dignity while the Centre has yet to formally respond to the criticism.
With PTI inputs
