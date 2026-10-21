EPIC nos. unchanged, names altered: Cong flags voter-list 'fraud' in UP

Congress alleges 13,150 voter names were changed in Pilibhit Sadar despite unchanged EPIC and serial numbers.

Party claims 16,554 entries were affected by alleged name changes, deletions and invalid additions.

UP Congress plans district-wise verification and legal action, while seeking Supreme Court intervention over SIR.

The Congress on Wednesday, 21 October accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that 13,150 voters in Pilibhit Sadar had their names changed between July and September despite their electors photo identity card (EPIC) numbers and serial numbers remaining unchanged.

The party claimed that a total of 16,554 voter entries in the constituency were affected by alleged irregularities, including 804 deletions and the addition of 2,600 names of people who, according to its own verification, did not live in the area.

The allegations were made by Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and All India Congress Committee (AICC) social media and digital platforms chairperson Supriya Shrinate, who questioned the integrity of the electoral-roll revision process under chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Congress alleged that the changes were made after the completion of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. The final roll was published on 10 April, but the party claimed that further changes were made between July and September without a transparent process.