Congress alleges voter list revision undermining democracy in West Bengal
State party chief claims eligible voters being excluded amid poll preparations
The West Bengal Congress has raised serious concerns over the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in the state, alleging that the process is excluding eligible voters and weakening democratic principles.
State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar criticised the exercise on Monday, claiming that many voters are being left out without adequate opportunity to rectify errors or reapply.
He argued that the situation casts a shadow over the electoral process, warning that the exclusion of even a single eligible voter undermines the spirit of democracy. According to Sarkar, the phased publication of revised voter lists could be a deliberate attempt to manage public reaction and avoid unrest.
Sarkar also questioned changes in the revision procedure, saying that in earlier exercises, voters with incomplete documentation were given time to correct their records. This time, he alleged, terms such as “logical discrepancy” and “adjudication” were being introduced without clarity, creating confusion among voters.
He further claimed that the current scenario is unprecedented, with candidates being announced and campaigning underway even as many voters remain uncertain about their inclusion in the electoral rolls.
The Congress leader said the party views it as a priority to stand by affected voters before fully engaging in the election campaign. He expressed hope that a supplementary list expected later in the day would include a significant majority of names currently under review.
“If that does not happen, it would indicate a systematic erosion of democratic processes in the state,” Sarkar said.
Appealing to party workers and candidates, he urged them to support citizens facing difficulties during what he described as a challenging period for voters in West Bengal.
With PTI inputs
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