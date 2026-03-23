Congress alleges voter list revision undermining democracy in West Bengal

Sarkar also questioned changes in the revision procedure, saying that in earlier exercises, voters with incomplete documentation were given time to correct their records. This time, he alleged, terms such as “logical discrepancy” and “adjudication” were being introduced without clarity, creating confusion among voters.

He further claimed that the current scenario is unprecedented, with candidates being announced and campaigning underway even as many voters remain uncertain about their inclusion in the electoral rolls.

The Congress leader said the party views it as a priority to stand by affected voters before fully engaging in the election campaign. He expressed hope that a supplementary list expected later in the day would include a significant majority of names currently under review.

“If that does not happen, it would indicate a systematic erosion of democratic processes in the state,” Sarkar said.

Appealing to party workers and candidates, he urged them to support citizens facing difficulties during what he described as a challenging period for voters in West Bengal.

With PTI inputs