Congress appoints new Adivasi state chiefs to strengthen tribal outreach

The Congress has moved to deepen its engagement with tribal communities across India with the appointment of new state chairpersons for the All India Adivasi Congress, the party’s dedicated wing working on issues concerning Scheduled Tribes.

The appointments, approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, are aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots network in tribal-dominated regions and giving greater organisational focus to communities that have long raised concerns over land rights, social welfare, representation and development.

According to a statement issued by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Saturday, the appointments will take effect immediately.

The newly appointed state chairpersons include Umesh Chandra from Uttar Pradesh, Raj Oraon from Jharkhand, Sanghrima Chongthu from Mizoram, Sameer Anup Minj from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Suresh Ramanbhai Radiya from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.