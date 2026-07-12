Congress appoints new Adivasi state chiefs to strengthen tribal outreach
Approved by Mallikarjun Kharge, appointments aim to strengthen the party’s tribal outreach and grassroots network
The Congress has moved to deepen its engagement with tribal communities across India with the appointment of new state chairpersons for the All India Adivasi Congress, the party’s dedicated wing working on issues concerning Scheduled Tribes.
The appointments, approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, are aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots network in tribal-dominated regions and giving greater organisational focus to communities that have long raised concerns over land rights, social welfare, representation and development.
According to a statement issued by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Saturday, the appointments will take effect immediately.
The newly appointed state chairpersons include Umesh Chandra from Uttar Pradesh, Raj Oraon from Jharkhand, Sanghrima Chongthu from Mizoram, Sameer Anup Minj from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Suresh Ramanbhai Radiya from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
The appointments span politically significant regions with diverse tribal populations. Jharkhand, in particular, has a substantial Adivasi population that remains central to the state’s political landscape, while tribal communities in parts of Uttar Pradesh also hold considerable electoral importance. The inclusion of northeastern and island territories reflects the party’s effort to expand its organisational reach across varied geographical regions.
The All India Adivasi Congress works to highlight issues affecting tribal communities, including protection of traditional land rights, forest resources, access to education and healthcare, employment opportunities, and the implementation of constitutional safeguards and reservation policies.
Through the new appointments, the Congress aims to revitalise its state-level tribal leadership, improve coordination with local party units and build a stronger connection with Adivasi communities ahead of future electoral challenges.
The newly appointed leaders are expected to focus on expanding the party’s grassroots presence, strengthening booth-level networks, organising awareness campaigns on tribal rights and ensuring that welfare programmes reach intended beneficiaries.
The move comes as political parties continue to intensify outreach among tribal communities, whose support has emerged as a crucial factor in several state and national elections. With the new appointments, the Congress hopes to transform its policy commitments on tribal welfare into a more effective organisational framework on the ground.
With IANS inputs