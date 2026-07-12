Congress seeks SC-monitored probe into Ram temple ‘donation’ embezzlement

Dasmunshi also sought a comprehensive forensic audit of all donations, offerings, land transactions, events and expenditures associated with the Ram temple, with the findings made public.

Raising questions over recent developments within the trust, she said the resignations of former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra suggested that the matter involved more than a routine administrative issue. She also questioned public statements made by Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri, who oversees financial matters.

The Congress leader referred to reported differences over the status of specially invited Trust member Gopal Rao (Gopal Nagarkote) and alleged that RSS functionary Krishnamohan was appointed the Trust’s new general secretary despite accusations surrounding his alleged role in handling the controversy.

Dasmunshi alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office had played a key role in shaping the trust’s structure and appointments, arguing that the Union government could not distance itself from questions surrounding its functioning.

She further claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had widened its inquiry to include expenses related to major events organised by the Trust, including the 22 January 2024, Pran Pratishtha ceremony and the flag-hoisting ceremony held on 25 November 2025.

According to her, scrutiny had extended to alleged irregularities involving around Rs 113 crore spent on the consecration ceremony attended by nearly 8,000 guests and approximately Rs 10.12 crore spent on the flag-hoisting event. She referred to allegations of fake receipts, cash offerings, accounting discrepancies and financial manipulation.

Accusing authorities of focusing only on lower-level employees while avoiding accountability at senior levels, Dasmunshi said selective resignations and action against junior staff amounted to an attempt at damage control rather than a genuine effort to uncover the truth.

She questioned how alleged wrongdoing could continue despite multiple layers of security and surveillance at the temple premises, alleging that such a situation would have required the protection of influential individuals.

Demanding answers from Prime Minister Modi, Dasmunshi asked why no action had been taken against senior figures allegedly linked to the controversy and why the Union government had not supported an independent probe.

She called for immediate FIRs and arrests of those she alleged were responsible, and urged the prime minister to clarify the role of the Union government and the Prime Minister’s Office in the formation and functioning of the trust.

The allegations have added a new political dimension to the debate surrounding the management of one of India’s most prominent religious institutions, with the Congress pressing for greater transparency and accountability.

With PTI inputs