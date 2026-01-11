Congress asks CM Fadnavis to reveal Bangladeshi, Rohingya migrant figures
If the government has identified the most migrants, it should release the figures, says Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant
The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday demanded that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis make public the number of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya migrants in the state, following his recent claim that the highest number of illegal migrants has been identified in Maharashtra.
“If the government has truly identified the maximum number, it should release the figures,” said Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.
Fadnavis, while unveiling the ruling Mahayuti’s manifesto for the Mumbai civic polls, had stated, “We will free Mumbai of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. With the help of IIT, we will develop an AI tool to identify Bangladeshi migrants.”
Criticising the CM, Sawant described Fadnavis as a “merchant of dreams,” highlighting a gap between promises and delivery. “The Eastern Freeway was meant to connect to Thane in 2017, and Mumbai was assured of becoming flood-free the same year. Neither promise has been fulfilled,” he said.
He also questioned the repeated timelines for Maharashtra to become a USD 1 trillion economy since 2019, as well as the status of proposed elevated road projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, accusing the government of repeatedly missing deadlines.
With PTI inputs
