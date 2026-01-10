Ladki Bahin Yojana hike pitch reignites scrutiny ahead of Maharashtra civic polls
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has promised to raise monthly aid comes amid fraud allegations, fiscal stress and opposition claims of vote-buying
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s announcement that the monthly assistance under state's Ladki Bahin Yojana will be increased has triggered fresh political debate, coming just days before the state heads into crucial municipal corporation elections and against the backdrop of mounting controversy around the scheme.
Addressing a rally in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Saturday, Shinde assured women beneficiaries that the Rs 1,500 monthly payout would be raised soon, asserting that the scheme was a permanent commitment of the Mahayuti government.
He dismissed opposition criticism, saying the welfare initiative would not be discontinued and reiterating his administration’s promise of women’s economic empowerment.
The timing of the announcement, however, has drawn sharp reactions, particularly as the Ladki Bahin Yojana has faced sustained criticism over widespread fraud, questionable implementation and growing pressure on the state’s finances.
Opposition parties, including the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), have repeatedly accused the ruling alliance of using the scheme as an electoral tool to consolidate women voters ahead of elections.
Launched months before the 2024 assembly polls, the scheme provides direct cash transfers to eligible women. Subsequent audits by the Women and Child Development Department and the state’s IT machinery revealed extensive irregularities.
More than 26 lakh beneficiaries were found to be ineligible, including thousands of men, government employees and applicants violating income, age and vehicle ownership criteria. Payments to several beneficiaries were paused pending verification, while the total estimated misuse in the first year alone has been pegged at around Rs 1,640 crore.
The financial implications have also raised concerns. The scheme costs the state nearly Rs 3,700 crore every month, contributing to an already stretched fiscal position, with Maharashtra’s debt nearing Rs 9.3 lakh crore.
Budgetary cuts of around Rs 10,000 crore have been flagged for 2025–26, even as recent e-KYC requirements have excluded nearly 30 lakh women from receiving benefits from April 2026 due to incomplete verification.
Despite these concerns, the government has defended the programme as a transformative welfare measure. BJP leader and state minister Girish Mahajan said the government would release a combined instalment of Rs 3,000 for December and January ahead of Makar Sankranti, with payments to be credited before 14 January.
He reiterated that the Mahayuti leadership remained committed to supporting women financially.
Shinde also linked the welfare push with broader development promises, assuring families in Ghatkopar that housing would be provided under cluster redevelopment schemes, irrespective of eligibility status, and that funding would not be a constraint.
Critics argue that announcing an increase in cash transfers so close to the civic polls raises serious questions about intent, particularly when the scheme’s sustainability and governance remain under scrutiny.
With investigations, recovery efforts and verification drives still underway, the Ladki Bahin Yojana continues to sit at the intersection of welfare politics, fiscal prudence and electoral strategy in Maharashtra.
With IANS inputs
