Ladki Bahin Yojana hike pitch reignites scrutiny ahead of Maharashtra civic polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s announcement that the monthly assistance under state's Ladki Bahin Yojana will be increased has triggered fresh political debate, coming just days before the state heads into crucial municipal corporation elections and against the backdrop of mounting controversy around the scheme.

Addressing a rally in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Saturday, Shinde assured women beneficiaries that the Rs 1,500 monthly payout would be raised soon, asserting that the scheme was a permanent commitment of the Mahayuti government.

He dismissed opposition criticism, saying the welfare initiative would not be discontinued and reiterating his administration’s promise of women’s economic empowerment.

The timing of the announcement, however, has drawn sharp reactions, particularly as the Ladki Bahin Yojana has faced sustained criticism over widespread fraud, questionable implementation and growing pressure on the state’s finances.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), have repeatedly accused the ruling alliance of using the scheme as an electoral tool to consolidate women voters ahead of elections.

Launched months before the 2024 assembly polls, the scheme provides direct cash transfers to eligible women. Subsequent audits by the Women and Child Development Department and the state’s IT machinery revealed extensive irregularities.

More than 26 lakh beneficiaries were found to be ineligible, including thousands of men, government employees and applicants violating income, age and vehicle ownership criteria. Payments to several beneficiaries were paused pending verification, while the total estimated misuse in the first year alone has been pegged at around Rs 1,640 crore.

The financial implications have also raised concerns. The scheme costs the state nearly Rs 3,700 crore every month, contributing to an already stretched fiscal position, with Maharashtra’s debt nearing Rs 9.3 lakh crore.