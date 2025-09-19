Maharashtra govt flips again, Ladki Bahin payouts to resume for most women

After months of dramatic suspense, the Maharashtra government has finally admitted that the majority of the 26 lakh women it had branded “suspicious” under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana were, in fact, genuine. On Friday, officials confirmed that only about three lakh were bogus, with the final cull likely to settle at around four lakh — a number far less sensational than the original cliffhanger.

“The transfer of money for 26 lakh beneficiaries was kept on hold after complaints of misuse. But we have now found that most of these accounts are genuine. After verification, payments will resume and dues will also be credited into these accounts,” a senior official said, as if announcing the return of characters killed off too early in a soap opera.

The scheme, launched in August 2024 with 2.52 crore beneficiaries, promised Rs 1,500 a month and a shiny banner of women’s empowerment. But within six months of the Mahayuti coalition taking power in December, 26 lakh “suspects” were marched offstage — only to be reinstated after months of bureaucratic melodrama.

State women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare said last month that the information and technology department had provided preliminary information regarding approximately 26 lakh beneficiaries receiving benefits under the scheme, who do not appear to be eligible as per the scheme's criteria.

The opposition has had a field day. On 10 September, NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule alleged a “Rs 4,800-crore fraud”, highlighting the small embarrassment that more than 14,000 men had received payouts in a women-only scheme. She demanded a white paper and forensic audit, quipping that the government couldn’t tell its ladki bahins (sisters) from their brothers.