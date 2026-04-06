Congress asks Himanta 3 questions on his ‘family’s properties, companies abroad’

Gogoi also hit back at Sarma’s counter-allegations, in which the CM had questioned him over alleged undisclosed bank accounts abroad. Rejecting the charge, Gogoi said he was willing to publicly swear on the Bhagavad Gita, and challenged Sarma to do the same regarding the allegations against his own family.

The Congress leaders further accused the chief minister of routinely resorting to defamation cases whenever corruption allegations are raised. “We want him to go to court, and we will present documents to prove the truth,” they said, daring him to initiate legal proceedings immediately.

The controversy escalated after Sarma announced that he and his wife would file a defamation suit against Khera within 48 hours. Both the chief minister and his spouse have categorically denied all allegations.

Responding to the claims, Sarma dismissed the documents circulated by the Congress as fabricated, pointing to what he described as “glaring inconsistencies” that suggested a crude attempt at digital manipulation. He highlighted discrepancies such as the use of an incorrect surname — ‘Sarma’ instead of ‘Sharma’ — and questioned the authenticity of the photograph used, claiming it appeared to be a publicly available image rather than a biometric capture.

“The campaign of falsehood is nearing its end. Eventually, Mr Khera will go to jail,” Sarma said in a post, asserting confidence in legal action.

Congress leaders, however, maintained that the allegations were based on documents linked to visa applications and said more revelations could follow, describing the current claims as “just the tip of the iceberg”.

The party also urged central agencies such as the CBI, Income Tax Department, and Enforcement Directorate to investigate the matter, while alleging that political interference would prevent a fair probe.

The political slugfest comes at a crucial time, with Assam heading to polls on 9 April, intensifying the war of words between the BJP and Congress. The controversy has emerged as a new flashpoint, with both sides trading serious allegations and legal threats ahead of voting.

With PTI inputs