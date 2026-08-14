Congress asks Modi, Shah to answer on China, Indian patrols in Arunachal

The Congress on Friday, 14 August demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah explain whether China has restricted Indian troops from patrolling certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, days after the government itself described potential border issues with Beijing as "most serious".

The demand follows Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegation on Thursday that Chinese forces had stopped Indian troops from patrolling some areas of Arunachal Pradesh and that the government was attempting to "hide" the development.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday sought specific answers on the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district, including whether the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had expanded its presence near Taksing and whether India had lost regular access to Shera-5, a designated patrolling point.

'After Galwan, now Arunachal Pradesh? Disturbing reports suggest that China is attempting to push further into areas in Arunachal Pradesh, an inalienable part of our nation. This demands immediate answers from the Modi government,' Kharge said on X.