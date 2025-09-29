Congress attacks BJP-RSS, alleges ‘conspiracy’ to silence Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Monday, 29 September, intensified its attack on the BJP and the RSS after a chilling death threat was issued against leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by Printu Mahadev, a former ABVP state president and BJP spokesperson, during a televised debate.

Congress leaders described the remarks as “cold, calculated and heinous”, alleging that those “losing the ideological battle” against Rahul Gandhi were now resorting to threats of violence in a bid to silence him.

Pawan Khera, head of the Congress media and publicity department, said, “A BJP spokesperson said on TV that Rahul Gandhi will be shot in the chest, and no action has been taken so far.”

He further accused the ruling party of politicising Rahul Gandhi’s security, pointing to an earlier instance when the CRPF had leaked a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge about Gandhi’s security cover.

“This stinks of a conspiracy,” Khera said in a video statement, asking who was orchestrating such threats. “First you tried to silence him with abuses, now you are threatening him with bullets. The truth is, you cannot digest the fact that people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are resonating with his message.”