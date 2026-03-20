Congress attacks central govt over social media crackdown

“This is not merely about shaping narratives; it is an encroachment on the very spirit of free expression,” she said, warning that the government, having allegedly influenced sections of mainstream media, was now extending its reach into the vast and unruly world of social media.

Invoking specific instances, she cited cases where independent voices raising everyday concerns — from local civic issues to economic distress — were allegedly targeted, including reports of a YouTuber in Noida facing police action. Yet, she stressed, the crackdown was not confined to political opponents. “Many of those affected are not aligned with the Congress. Some have even criticised us,” she noted, adding, “but we stand by their right to speak”.

With a tone of defiance, Shrinate asserted that attempts to mute dissent would ultimately prove futile. “Blocking accounts will not block questions,” she declared, underscoring the party’s resolve to continue raising concerns around governance and accountability.

Framing the issue as part of a larger pattern, she accused the government of deflecting attention from mounting economic and policy challenges — extending her criticism to what she termed shortcomings in foreign policy as well.

The government has yet to respond to the allegations, even as the debate over the boundaries of free speech in India’s digital public square continues to intensify.

With IANS inputs