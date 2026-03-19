After news media monopoly, BJP now on social media crackdown spree: Congress
Supriya Shrinate accuses Centre of using IT Act provisions to block accounts and remove content
The Congress on Thursday alleged that the government was attempting to “take control” of social media platforms by blocking accounts and removing content critical of its functioning, a charge that comes amid reports of action against several digital accounts and channels.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that accounts raising questions on the government and highlighting public issues were being withheld in India.
“I say this without hesitation… after bringing the mainstream media under its control, the government is now trying to take control of social media,” Shrinate said.
She alleged that several accounts on X (formerly Twitter) had been withheld in India.
“Accounts that questioned the government, exposed its failures and raised people’s issues have been withheld in India. They can no longer be seen in the country,” she said.
Claims of content removal and channel suspensions
Shrinate further claimed that multiple YouTube channels had also faced action in recent weeks.
“Several YouTube channels have been suspended. One such large channel, 4PM, has been suspended again,” she said.
She also referred to action against a digital publication, alleging that content had been removed following government intervention.
“They (the publication) had only shared an old cover image… but were asked to delete it, and the tweet was taken down,” she said.
Shrinate claimed she had personally received multiple notices regarding her social media posts.
“I myself have received 11 notices in the past few days saying that my content is being deleted or my account could be withheld,” she said.
Allegations against ministries
The Congress leader alleged that the actions were being carried out by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
“This is being done… by citing Section 69A of the IT Act, where content is removed or entire accounts are withheld,” she said.
Shrinate claimed there was a “pattern” in such actions.
“First, content is blocked or deleted. If that does not work, then the entire account is banned in India,” she said.
Political charge over regulation
She also alleged that decisions on what content is allowed online were increasingly being centralised.
“Now some officials will decide what can or cannot be posted on social media… which accounts will run and which will not,” she said.
In a post on X, Shrinate reiterated the party’s position, alleging that the government had moved from controlling mainstream media to targeting digital platforms
The remarks come amid an ongoing debate over regulation of online content and the use of provisions under the Information Technology Act, particularly Section 69A, which allows the government to block content in the interest of sovereignty, security and public order.
The government has maintained in the past that such actions are taken in accordance with legal provisions and due process.
The Congress has sought greater transparency in the use of these powers, while alleging that they are being used to curb dissent — a charge the government has denied.
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