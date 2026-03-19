After news media monopoly, BJP now on social media crackdown spree: Congress

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the government was attempting to “take control” of social media platforms by blocking accounts and removing content critical of its functioning, a charge that comes amid reports of action against several digital accounts and channels.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that accounts raising questions on the government and highlighting public issues were being withheld in India.

“I say this without hesitation… after bringing the mainstream media under its control, the government is now trying to take control of social media,” Shrinate said.

She alleged that several accounts on X (formerly Twitter) had been withheld in India.

“Accounts that questioned the government, exposed its failures and raised people’s issues have been withheld in India. They can no longer be seen in the country,” she said.

Claims of content removal and channel suspensions

Shrinate further claimed that multiple YouTube channels had also faced action in recent weeks.

“Several YouTube channels have been suspended. One such large channel, 4PM, has been suspended again,” she said.

She also referred to action against a digital publication, alleging that content had been removed following government intervention.

“They (the publication) had only shared an old cover image… but were asked to delete it, and the tweet was taken down,” she said.

Shrinate claimed she had personally received multiple notices regarding her social media posts.

“I myself have received 11 notices in the past few days saying that my content is being deleted or my account could be withheld,” she said.