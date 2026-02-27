Congress debunks claims it paid influencers to oppose AI Impact Summit

The Congress on Friday strongly denied allegations that it paid social media influencers to oppose the recent AI Impact Summit in Delhi, describing the claims as a fabricated narrative pushed by the BJP’s IT cell in the aftermath of a disruptive Youth Congress protest at the event.

In a video statement in Hindi and English, Congress social media department head Supriya Shrinate said the party had been subjected to a “witch-hunt” over the past 48 hours through what she termed planted fake news.

“It was falsely alleged that the Congress party and the Indian Youth Congress paid Instagram influencers to oppose the AI Summit. We categorically deny this. No one was paid, and this claim is completely false,” she said.

The controversy follows a high-visibility protest by Youth Congress activists inside the summit venue in New Delhi last week. A group of protestors had entered the event wearing jackets and later removed them to reveal slogan-bearing T-shirts before launching a shirtless demonstration that referenced unemployment concerns and raised questions linked to the Epstein files to highlight PM Narendra Modi's 'compromised' status as claimed by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The protest briefly disrupted proceedings and drew swift police intervention, with participants detained soon after. The visual nature of the demonstration ensured that it quickly gained traction online, placing the summit under an unexpected political spotlight.