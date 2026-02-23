'Modiji, let me tell you what shame is': Rahul hits back at PM Modi jibe

The war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi intensified on Monday, with the Congress leader launching a blistering counterattack a day after the prime minister accused the Opposition of indulging in “dirty and shameless politics”.

Gandhi turned the charge around, arguing that what is truly shameful is far more serious: the alleged appearance of the prime minister’s name and that of a cabinet colleague in the Epstein files, what he described as the “selling” of India’s interests under the Indo-US trade deal, and the “handing over” of the country’s data.

In a sharply worded video post on X, Gandhi claimed that Modi is losing sleep over a United States court case involving industrialist Gautam Adani — a case he framed not merely as a legal matter, but as one that strikes at the BJP’s financial backbone.

“Modiji, you are talking about shame? Let me tell you what shame is. Your name, your minister's and your friend's names appearing together in the Epstein files, being linked to such a vile criminal — that is a matter of shame. The trade deal you have done with the US, in which you have sold out the country — that is shameful.

"You have handed over our country's data. You have wiped out the farmers. You have ruined the textile industry — that is shameful. The entire country knows that the ongoing case against Adani in the US has kept you awake at night — because it is a case against the BJP and your financial architecture. For 14 months, no action has been taken on it — that is shameful,” the Congress MP from Rae Bareli said in his Hindi post.