First time in India's history, govt is disrupting Parliament: Priyanka

Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the BJP-led government, accusing it of actively obstructing the functioning of Parliament, saying the repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha were being engineered to prevent scrutiny — not by the Opposition, but by the ruling party itself.

Speaking to reporters after the House was adjourned following uproar over remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Priyanka said the controversy over an allegedly “unpublished” book was being cynically used to muzzle Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, while allowing government MPs free rein.

“When the government wants the House to be disrupted, he is made to stand up,” she said, referring to Dubey. “This happens every day.”

She said the Opposition’s repeated requests to speak were systematically blocked. “His Zero Hour always comes in the ballot. We keep requesting, but it does not come,” she said, alleging that speaking opportunities were being selectively allocated to serve the government’s political purpose.

At the centre of the confrontation was the BJP’s objection to Rahul Gandhi referring to Four Stars of Destiny, the memoir of former Army chief M.M. Naravane, during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. BJP members claimed the book was “unpublished” and therefore could not be cited in the House.

Priyanka called the argument disingenuous. “We request permission for the Leader of the Opposition to quote from a publicly published book that has been bought from Amazon,” she said. “You say it is against the rules. And this person (Dubey) gets up, quotes from books, and his microphone remains on.”