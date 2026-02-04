First time in India's history, govt is disrupting Parliament: Priyanka
Congress leader says LOP gagged while ruling party MPs are unleashed, calls it unprecedented assault on Parliament and democracy
Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the BJP-led government, accusing it of actively obstructing the functioning of Parliament, saying the repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha were being engineered to prevent scrutiny — not by the Opposition, but by the ruling party itself.
Speaking to reporters after the House was adjourned following uproar over remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Priyanka said the controversy over an allegedly “unpublished” book was being cynically used to muzzle Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, while allowing government MPs free rein.
“When the government wants the House to be disrupted, he is made to stand up,” she said, referring to Dubey. “This happens every day.”
She said the Opposition’s repeated requests to speak were systematically blocked. “His Zero Hour always comes in the ballot. We keep requesting, but it does not come,” she said, alleging that speaking opportunities were being selectively allocated to serve the government’s political purpose.
At the centre of the confrontation was the BJP’s objection to Rahul Gandhi referring to Four Stars of Destiny, the memoir of former Army chief M.M. Naravane, during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. BJP members claimed the book was “unpublished” and therefore could not be cited in the House.
Priyanka called the argument disingenuous. “We request permission for the Leader of the Opposition to quote from a publicly published book that has been bought from Amazon,” she said. “You say it is against the rules. And this person (Dubey) gets up, quotes from books, and his microphone remains on.”
She said the contrast exposed the government’s real objective. “This is meant to show that only the government’s writ prevails in Parliament,” she said. “This is an insult to the Speaker, to Parliament, to democracy, and to the people of this country.”
As Dubey continued to brandish books and make attacks on the Gandhi family, Om Birla’s earlier ruling disallowing such remarks was eventually cited by the Chair, then occupied by Krishna Prasad Tenneti. By then, however, the House had already descended into disorder and was adjourned till 5.00 pm.
Priyanka rejected the suggestion that the Opposition was responsible for the disruption. “We are not here to waste our time,” she said. “We are not here to create drama.” Emphasising the seriousness of the issue, she added, “We are here because the people of this country have given us their precious vote.”
Taking aim directly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka contrasted the present leadership with that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
“Indira Gandhi never stepped back from taking decisions,” she said. “She did not sit in a room and say, ‘I will not take a decision.’ She came forward, she took responsibility, and Pakistan was split into two. But the way Narendra Modi is functioning today, that is not how a country is run,” she said.
She went further, making a sweeping charge rarely articulated so explicitly in parliamentary confrontations. “This will be the first time in this country’s history that a government is disrupting the House,” she said. “A government does not want Parliament to function.”
According to Priyanka, the attempt to block references to Naravane’s memoir went beyond procedural technicalities and touched on accountability over national security decision-making.
She pointed to reported passages describing a gap of several hours during the Chinese incursion into Ladakh in 2020 before the Army was told to “do as you think best”, suggesting that the government was uncomfortable with parliamentary discussion of that episode.
“Every citizen of this country should understand this,” she said. “This is a very serious matter.”
She also dismissed the BJP’s repeated invocation of Congress-era leaders during the debate as deflection. “Again they bring up Jawaharlal Nehru — this obsession never ends,” she said.
Congress MPs later met Speaker Birla to protest what they described as selective enforcement of parliamentary rules. For the party, the episode has become emblematic of a larger charge: that the government is not merely dominating Parliament, but deliberately paralysing it whenever debate threatens to pierce its political narrative.
With PTI inputs
New Delhi, February 4 — Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of consciously paralysing Parliament to prevent scrutiny, saying the ruling party was misusing procedure to ensure that “only its writ prevails” in the Lok Sabha.
Speaking to reporters after repeated adjournments of the House, Priyanka Gandhi said the disruption was not accidental or Opposition-driven, but engineered by the government itself.
“This will not be tolerated,” she said. “We are not standing here to waste time. The people of this country have sent us here with their precious votes so that we raise their voice.”
Her remarks came amid uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeting the Gandhi family during the motion of thanks to the President’s address, even as the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was prevented from speaking.
Priyanka Gandhi said the government was using parliamentary rules selectively — allowing ruling party MPs to speak freely while gagging the Opposition. “They think they can make anyone stand up in the House and let him say whatever he wants,” she said. “But when it comes to the Leader of the Opposition, they say he will not be allowed to speak.”
“This is exactly what the Modi government wants to prove — that in Parliament, only they decide how things will run,” she added.
Priyanka Gandhi argued that the repeated adjournments and refusal to allow the LOP to speak were unprecedented. “This has happened for the first time in the history of this country — that a government itself is disrupting Parliament,” she said. “They do not want the House to function because disclosures are being made about them.”
She said Congress MPs would continue to raise their voices until the Leader of the Opposition was allowed to speak. “We are here to raise issues that matter to the country,” she said. “And until the LOP is allowed to speak, we will keep raising our voice.”
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had sought to refer to Four Stars of Destiny, the memoir of former Army chief M M Naravane, during the debate. BJP MPs objected, claiming the book was “unpublished”, a contention the Congress has called misleading and selectively invoked.
Despite objections, Dubey was allowed to speak at length and wave books on the floor of the House before the Chair, then occupied by Krishna Prasad Tenneti, cited Speaker Om Birla’s ruling disallowing such remarks. By then, proceedings had already descended into chaos and were adjourned till 5 pm.
Congress MPs later met Speaker Birla to protest what they described as a pattern of selective rule enforcement. For the Opposition, Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks framed the episode not as a procedural dispute, but as a larger warning: that Parliament itself is being reduced to a managed space, where debate is permitted only so long as it does not challenge the government.
If you want next:
a harder, almost op-ed cut
or a shorter, quote-heavy wire version
or a timeline box showing how the disruption unfolded
say the word — this is now fully modular.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines