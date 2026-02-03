Rahul writes to Speaker to protest 'silencing' on national security issue

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, registering a strong protest against being denied the opportunity to speak in the House on what he described as a matter of national security, and calling the episode a “blot” on India’s democracy.

In his letter, Gandhi recalled that while speaking on the motion of thanks to the President’s address on Monday, 2 January, the speaker had directed him to authenticate a magazine article he proposed to cite while raising the issue of the India–China conflict of 2020.

Gandhi said under long-established parliamentary convention — backed by repeated rulings of previous Speakers — a member seeking to refer to a document in the House must authenticate it and accept responsibility for its contents, a requirement he said he had fully complied with.

Once such authentication is made, he wrote, the speaker ordinarily permits the member to quote or refer to the document, after which it is for the government to respond, and the chair’s role stands concluded.