Congress attacks Modi govt over ‘denial’ of pollution deaths
Congress calls for stricter PM2.5 and ozone standards, revamping National Clean Air Programme and introducing a new Clean Air Act
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses the Modi government of downplaying air pollution deaths, citing a FICCI-EY report estimating nearly 2 million deaths in India in 2023
Congress calls for stricter PM2.5 and ozone standards, revamping the National Clean Air Programme and introducing a new Clean Air Act
Delhi's AQI rises to 370 after Diwali, with several monitoring stations recording severe pollution levels of 437
The Congress on Monday attacked the Modi government of downplaying the impact of air pollution on mortality in India, citing a recent FICCI-EY report that estimates nearly 2 million deaths in the country in 2023 were attributable to air pollution.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the findings highlighted the urgent need for stronger air quality regulations and a comprehensive overhaul of the government's pollution control strategy.
In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the government had repeatedly rejected studies linking air pollution to deaths, arguing that their findings were not specific to India or did not establish a direct causal connection.
However, he said the latest FICCI-EY report, which attributes around 22 per cent of total deaths in India in 2023 to air pollution, should serve as a wake-up call for the Centre.
"Ease of doing business is fine, but ease of breathing is even more fundamental," Ramesh said, warning that PM2.5 pollution had become a major public health threat across several parts of the country.
Ramesh called for a series of policy measures to address the growing air pollution crisis, including tightening existing PM2.5 and ozone standards to align them with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.
He also called for a revamp of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), with greater emphasis on reducing PM2.5 and ozone pollution.
Additionally, the Congress leader proposed introducing a new Clean Air Act focused on public health to replace the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.
He said the proposed changes should be guided by the latest scientific evidence on pollution sources and their impact on public health.
Ramesh also pointed to the FICCI-EY report's proposed 10-year roadmap for tackling air pollution, stressing that its recommendations needed to be implemented without delay.
He argued that the government could not dismiss the findings of a report prepared by one of India's leading industry bodies.
Ramesh's remarks came as Delhi witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality following Diwali celebrations.
A thick layer of grey haze enveloped the national capital, reducing visibility and pushing the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) to 370, placing it in the 'very poor' category and close to the 'severe' threshold.
The Delhi Technological University (DTU) and Burari Crossing monitoring stations recorded the highest AQI readings of 437 each, indicating 'severe' air pollution.
Several other locations, including Bawana, Burari, Jahangirpuri, Sonia Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Okhla and Rohini, also reported severe air quality levels.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI reading between 301 and 400 falls under the 'very poor' category, while readings between 401 and 500 are classified as 'severe'.
The Air Quality Early Warning System warned that Delhi's air quality could deteriorate further into the severe category and remain at those levels over the following days.
The post-Diwali pollution spike has once again brought the focus on the need for stronger pollution control measures and long-term public health interventions in the national capital.
With PTI inputs