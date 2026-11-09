Congress attacks Modi govt over ‘denial’ of pollution deaths

However, he said the latest FICCI-EY report, which attributes around 22 per cent of total deaths in India in 2023 to air pollution, should serve as a wake-up call for the Centre.

"Ease of doing business is fine, but ease of breathing is even more fundamental," Ramesh said, warning that PM2.5 pollution had become a major public health threat across several parts of the country.

Ramesh called for a series of policy measures to address the growing air pollution crisis, including tightening existing PM2.5 and ozone standards to align them with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

He also called for a revamp of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), with greater emphasis on reducing PM2.5 and ozone pollution.

Additionally, the Congress leader proposed introducing a new Clean Air Act focused on public health to replace the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

He said the proposed changes should be guided by the latest scientific evidence on pollution sources and their impact on public health.

Ramesh also pointed to the FICCI-EY report's proposed 10-year roadmap for tackling air pollution, stressing that its recommendations needed to be implemented without delay.