Congress attacks UP govt over lathi-charge on MGNREGA Bachao protesters

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a “brutal lathi-charge” on NSUI protesters during a peaceful march in Varanasi held as part of the party’s nationwide MGNREGA Bachao Sangram.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh shared a video on X that purportedly showed police pushing and using force against protesters. He said students, led by NSUI national president Varun Chaudhary, were marching peacefully in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency when police intervened.

Calling the protest “completely peaceful and democratic,” Ramesh alleged that the “Yogi-Modi trouble-engine” government ordered the police action out of fear of public questioning.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the incident, accusing the BJP of using force against students protesting the “dismantling of MNREGA” and the denial of employment rights to millions of workers. She said the use of force and arrests was “highly condemnable” and asserted that the Congress would continue to oppose what it termed injustice and repression.