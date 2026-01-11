Varanasi: Police resorts to lathi-charge on 'MGNREGA Bachao' protesters

The Congress on Sunday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of ordering a 'brutal lathi-charge' on student protesters in Varanasi who were participating in a peaceful march as part of the party’s nationwide campaign against the repeal of the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said police used force against NSUI (National Students’ Union of India) activists during a demonstration in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

Sharing a video clip on social media platform X, Ramesh alleged that the protesters were exercising their democratic right to dissent when the police intervened.

“In Varanasi, students led by NSUI national president Varun Chaudhary held a peaceful ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ march. It was a constitutional and democratic protest, but the Yogi-Modi government ordered the police to use force against them,” he said.

The NSUI is the student wing of the Congress.

Campaign against repeal of MGNREGA

The Congress has launched a 45-day nationwide agitation titled ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ to oppose the repeal of the UPA-era rural employment law and its replacement by the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, also known as VB-G RAM G.

The party says the new law undermines the rights-based framework of MGNREGA and weakens the role of panchayats in rural employment planning.

As part of the campaign, the Congress held press conferences at district headquarters across the country on Saturday to highlight what it called the “undemocratic manner” in which MGNREGA was repealed during the Winter Session of Parliament.

On Sunday, party workers observed a day-long fast and staged symbolic protests at district offices.