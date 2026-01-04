Surjewala attacks Centre on MGNREGA revamp, accuses BJP of propaganda

With sharp words and sweeping metaphors, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday mounted a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi government over its decision to replace the rural job guarantee scheme MGNREGA, accusing the BJP of hollow symbolism and ideological betrayal.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Surjewala alleged that the Centre’s move to bring in the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act has struck at the very livelihood of India’s rural poor, impacting nearly 50 crore people across the country.

“In the last 11 years, Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacles have been borrowed for propaganda, but his ideals have been ignored,” Surjewala said. “In the same way, the BJP rode to power in the name of Lord Ram, only to abandon his ideals. This is how the BJP governs — through symbolism without substance.”

Calling MGNREGA a lifeline for the marginalised, the Congress MP said its replacement has directly affected around 12.5 crore poor, tribal, Dalit and backward class workers. “When you account for their families, the fallout touches nearly 50 crore lives,” he claimed.