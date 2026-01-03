VB-GRAMG ‘undermines constitutional rights’, Congress to hold 45-day MGNREGA stir

Addressing the media, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the new law effectively dismantles the rights-based architecture of MGNREGA.

“Work will be provided only in panchayats notified by the central government. If a panchayat is not selected, people there have no entitlement to work, regardless of poverty or distress. This converts a constitutional promise into a government permission,” Venugopal said.

He said that while MGNREGA was a demand-driven programme, VB-GRAMG introduces budget caps and normative allocations.

“Once the funds are exhausted, work is stopped, no matter how desperate families are. This silently kills the legal right to work,” he added.