Reacting to the development, Ramesh questioned the apparent inconsistencies in the portal and the absence of certain provisions.

“This is bizarre and defies any understanding. And where the drop-down menu should be provided, for instance, for castes other than scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, it is not,” he said.

Calling the exercise problematic, the Congress leader added, “Census 2027 is turning out to be a farce in many respects. This will have grave implications.”

The latest criticism comes amid the Congress's broader concerns over the government's approach to Census 2027. The party has previously questioned the intent behind the exercise and raised doubts about the quality and purpose of the data being collected.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had jointly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining the party's demands regarding the conduct of the caste census and stressing the need for the exercise to be carried out properly.

With PTI inputs