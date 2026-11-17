Congress calls Census 2027 a ‘farce’ over portal issues
Jairam Ramesh flags the removal of 287 religion entries from the self-enumeration portal and questions missing caste-related options
Congress calls Census 2027 a “farce”, warning of serious implications over alleged irregularities in the exercise
Jairam Ramesh flags the removal of 287 religion entries from the self-enumeration portal and questions missing caste-related options
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have earlier urged PM Modi to ensure the caste census is conducted properly
The Congress on Tuesday criticised the ongoing preparations for Census 2027, alleging serious irregularities in the process and warning that they could have “grave implications”.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh raised concerns over the self-enumeration portal after sharing a media report on X claiming that 287 entries categorised under “other” religions included names such as ISKCON, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sanatan, Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Balmiki, Ramdev, Sufi, Shia, Sunni, Methodist and Pentecostal.
According to the report, the list was removed from the portal shortly after questions were raised with the Union home ministry. No explanation was reportedly provided for its removal.
Reacting to the development, Ramesh questioned the apparent inconsistencies in the portal and the absence of certain provisions.
“This is bizarre and defies any understanding. And where the drop-down menu should be provided, for instance, for castes other than scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, it is not,” he said.
Calling the exercise problematic, the Congress leader added, “Census 2027 is turning out to be a farce in many respects. This will have grave implications.”
The latest criticism comes amid the Congress's broader concerns over the government's approach to Census 2027. The party has previously questioned the intent behind the exercise and raised doubts about the quality and purpose of the data being collected.
Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had jointly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining the party's demands regarding the conduct of the caste census and stressing the need for the exercise to be carried out properly.
With PTI inputs