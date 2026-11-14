Census 2027: Another fraudulent register of citizens in the making?

Census 2027 asks 148 crore people to trust the State with their information. That trust gets shaky when the government is collecting unprecedented amounts of personal data through a proprietary platform that has a history of being hacked in a cyber espionage case.

Traditionally, a Census gathers demographic and housing information to frame public policy. Census 2027 goes further, seeking personal identifiers that raise serious questions about privacy, surveillance and the State’s interest in citizens’ data.

A notification of 14 August, under Section 8(1) of the Census Act, 1948, lists 40 subjects for the Household Schedule, against 29 questions in 2011. Most of these — questions of age, religion, language, education, occupation, migration, for instance — are conventional, but Census 2027 will gather additional details that mark an alarming departure from the old demographic enumeration.

Items 35 to 40 seek the number of bank accounts, mobile number, Aadhaar number, EPIC (Voter ID) number and passport number and driving licence number for those who have it. As Down To Earth pointed out, no Indian Census between 1872 and 2011 sought document numbers. Item 34 even asks where the person received the COVID-19 vaccine. Why?

These personal identifiers could link Census records directly to government and commercial databases, including Aadhaar, voter rolls, passport records, mobile connections and banking systems. The result could be a detailed personal profile rather than an anonymous demographic snapshot.

Economist Dipa Sinha says this goes against the very logic of the Census: “The idea of a Census is to count, not identify.”