Congress calls MGNREGA replacement a ‘surgical strike’ on rural safety net

Congress called the replacement of MGNREGA a “surgical strike” on rural India’s social safety net amid drought in Maharashtra

Jairam Ramesh cited a report alleging that workers were listed as employed under VB-G RAM G despite no labourers being found at five sites in Beed

The party alleged systematic diversion of wages and renewed its criticism of technology-driven exclusion and weakened gram panchayats

The Congress on Tuesday described the replacement of MGNREGA as a “surgical strike” on rural India’s social safety net, citing reported discrepancies between employment records and work on the ground in drought-hit Maharashtra.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh referred to a media investigation which, he said, found no workers at five sites in Beed despite records showing thousands employed under the VB-G RAM G scheme.

In a post on X, Ramesh said Beed and other Maharashtra districts were facing their worst drought in a decade, making access to guaranteed employment particularly critical.

“MGNREGA was the guarantee of support in such times of extreme distress,” he said, arguing that its replacement had undermined protection for vulnerable rural households.