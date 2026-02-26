Congress calls Modi’s Israel speech ‘unabashed defence’ of Netanyahu

The Congress on Thursday sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his address to Israel’s Parliament, describing it as an “unabashed defence of his host,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking at the Knesset on Wednesday, Modi reiterated India’s solidarity with Israel and strongly condemned terrorism. Referring to the 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas, he conveyed condolences on behalf of the Indian people.

“I carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered,” Modi said. “We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment and beyond. No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism.”

He also described the Gaza Peace Initiative as a path toward a “just and durable peace” in the region and emphasised that “terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere.”

However, the Congress took exception to the tone and content of the speech. Party general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Modi’s remarks amounted to a one-sided endorsement of Netanyahu’s position.