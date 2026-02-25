Quietly slips off to Israel after I dare him to scrap US deal: Rahul's dig at PM Modi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the prime minister had “quietly slipped off to Israel” after being challenged to cancel the India-US interim trade deal, which he termed “anti-farmer”.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi wrote, “Narendra ‘Surrender’ Modi, it’s been more than 24 hours since I challenged you to cancel the US Trade Deal -- and once again, you’ve quietly slipped off to Israel.”

He further said, “At least once, you’ve already ‘danced and sung’ in Israel at Epstein’s behest - so this time, on whose orders will you striking a deal against the country’s interests and return?”

The Congress leader had earlier raised the issue during a ‘Kisan Mahachaupal’ rally in Bhopal on Tuesday, where he alleged that the Indo-US interim trade agreement was finalised under external pressure.

Calling the deal “an arrow in the heart of farmers”, Gandhi said, “After the US Supreme Court ruling on the trade deal (global tariffs), I challenge PM Modi to scrap it if he has courage...but he won't be able to do so.”