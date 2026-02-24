India-US trade deal: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to lead farmers’ protest in Bhopal
The deal harms Indian farmers by allowing cheaper US imports, impacting prices for crops like soybean, cotton, and maize, alleges Congress
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lead a major farmers’ protest in Bhopal on Tuesday against the interim India-US trade framework. The party alleges that the deal harms Indian farmers by allowing cheaper US imports, impacting prices for crops like soybean, cotton, and maize.
Announcing the visit, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said:
"On 24 February 2026, in Bhopal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will raise their voice for the rights of farmers against the injustice being done to them in the India-US trade deal."
Patwari accused the government of succumbing to US pressure, calling the deal a “compromise imposed with a sword on farmers’ necks.” He emphasized that the trade framework is already affecting Madhya Pradesh’s key crops and the livelihoods of families across the state.
The protest will take the form of a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Atal Path in Jawahar Chowk, Bhopal, and marks the launch of a broader campaign targeting states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Bihar.
According to Madhya Pradesh Congress media in-charge Mukesh Nayak, more than one lakh farmers from across the state are expected to participate. The event will begin around 2 pm with the arrival of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, featuring two large domes, a massive stage, and seating for nearly 250 party leaders and office-bearers.
Nayak added, “Bhopal’s Kisan Mahapanchayat will be crucial for Congress workers in the state and will set the stage for political change. People of Madhya Pradesh are fed up with over 20 years of BJP corruption and misgovernance.”
Congress MLA Umang Singhar, leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, highlighted the potential losses for soybean farmers and cotton growers in Malwa and Nimar due to import pressures. He described the Mahapanchayat as a platform to raise awareness about what Congress calls the “anti-farmer implications” of the India-US trade deal.
With IANS inputs
