India-US trade deal: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to lead farmers’ protest in Bhopal

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lead a major farmers’ protest in Bhopal on Tuesday against the interim India-US trade framework. The party alleges that the deal harms Indian farmers by allowing cheaper US imports, impacting prices for crops like soybean, cotton, and maize.

Announcing the visit, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said:

"On 24 February 2026, in Bhopal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will raise their voice for the rights of farmers against the injustice being done to them in the India-US trade deal."

Patwari accused the government of succumbing to US pressure, calling the deal a “compromise imposed with a sword on farmers’ necks.” He emphasized that the trade framework is already affecting Madhya Pradesh’s key crops and the livelihoods of families across the state.