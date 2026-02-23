If tariffs are a good idea, persuade Congress: Indian-origin lawyer dares Trump

Indian-origin lawyer Neal Katyal has said that if Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are “such a good idea”, the US President should seek approval from Congress, stressing that the American Constitution mandates legislative backing for major trade measures.

Katyal’s remarks came a day after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s global tariffs imposed under emergency powers, including “reciprocal” duties on imports from multiple countries. The court ruled that the use of emergency authority to impose tariffs without Congressional approval was illegal.

Katyal, who served as Acting Solicitor General under former president Barack Obama, argued the case on behalf of small businesses challenging the tariffs.

Call for Congressional approval

In a social media post, Katyal said sweeping tariffs must go through the legislative route rather than relying on emergency provisions.