Congress calls PM’s push to increase LS, assembly seats a ‘weapon of distraction’

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday sharply criticised Narendra Modi over the proposed increase in Lok Sabha and assembly seats, calling it a “Weapon of Mass Distraction” and alleging the move would disproportionately benefit more populous states.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh accused the prime minister of making “misleading statements” to “hoodwink” the public. He rejected Modi’s claim that all states would benefit equally from a proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats, arguing that larger states would gain a greater advantage.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM is upto his usual tricks of making misleading statements that are meant to deceive. He says South Indian states will not be hurt in any way if the strength of the Lok Sabha is increased by 50 per cent and the number of seats of each state in the Lok Sabha is also increased by 50 per cent."

Citing examples, Ramesh said the current gap in Lok Sabha representation between Uttar Pradesh and Kerala — around 60 seats — could widen to 90 if the proposal is implemented. Similarly, the difference between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu could rise significantly, he added, warning that southern states, as well as smaller states like Punjab, Haryana and those in the Northeast, could see their relative influence decline.

He alleged that the government is “bulldozing” the proposal without adequate consultation or public debate, even as the country faces pressing economic and foreign policy challenges.