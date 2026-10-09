Congress calls SIR a tool to prolong Modi–Shah rule

Ramesh claimed the exercise was undermining the letter and spirit of Article 326 of the Constitution and deliberately depriving crores of Indians of their voting rights.

His remarks came amid scrutiny of internal differences within the Election Commission. The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over the preceding 10 months, largely concerning decisions and orders linked to SIR.

Responding to questions over those objections, the Commission said differences of opinion and observations were a routine feature of institutional deliberations. It maintained that all its orders had legal sanction and complied with established statutory procedures.

The INDIA bloc has meanwhile agreed on a joint programme of rallies and “save democracy” marches as it intensifies its campaign over the electoral roll revision.

On Thursday, Opposition leaders held a sit-in at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, accusing Modi, Shah and Kumar of conspiring to undermine democracy through alleged “vote chori”, or vote theft.

The demonstration marked the opposition’s third consecutive day of protests against the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged electoral manipulation. Participating leaders said their agitation would continue until Kumar resigned.

With PTI inputs